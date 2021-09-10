Pro Say: Bankruptcy's 'Eerie Silence' Amid Pandemic

Law360 (September 10, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The financial industry braced for a surge in bankruptcies in 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but instead the number of new filings actually dropped by a third. This Week Ep. 215: Bankruptcy's 'Eerie Silence' Amid Pandemic Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of the Pro Say podcast, Law360 senior bankruptcy reporter Vince Sullivan joins us to explain the "eerie" restructuring silence, what caused it, and why experts don't expect it to last. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what...

