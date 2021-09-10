Blackstone Abandons $5.7B Enterprise Deal For Soho China

By Benjamin Horney (September 10, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Group is no longer going forward with its planned $5.7 billion enterprise value acquisition of Chinese real estate developer Soho China following a failure to satisfy pre-conditions associated with the deal, the companies said Friday. The transaction, announced in June, was set to see an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc. called Two Cities Master Holdings II Ltd. buy Soho China Ltd. for $5.7 billion, including debt, or about $3.3 billion excluding debt. It represented one of the 10 largest real estate deals inked in the first half of the year, according to Dealogic. On Friday, however, the companies issued a...

