Jones Day, Ropes & Gray Guide Vertex On Raytheon Deal

By Jennifer Doherty (September 10, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Mississippi-based Vertex Aerospace has finalized a deal to acquire Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business lines, the buyer announced Friday, nodding to Jones Day and Ropes & Gray LLP as its advisers on the deal. Baker Botts LLP also served as regulatory counsel to Vertex and its parent company, American Industrial Partners, while Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz advised Raytheon, according to the statement. Vertex CEO and President Ed Boyington celebrated the addition of 2,000 new employees to his company's roster in a statement announcing the deal. The aftermarket aerospace services firm currently has 3,500 employees in...

