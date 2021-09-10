Jenner & Block, Landlord Settle Chicago Rent Dispute

By Kevin Penton (September 10, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP and its Chicago landlord have settled dueling allegations that either the firm owed more than $3.7 million in rent or that the affiliate of global real estate investment management firm Heitman LLC owed $840,000, the firm and the landlord jointly told an Illinois state court. Landlord Hart 353 North Clark LLC and Jenner & Block did not reveal the terms of their settlement in the joint motion to dismiss that they filed on Thursday with the Cook County Circuit Court, saying only that they had "agree[d] to dismiss their respective claims against one another with prejudice."...

