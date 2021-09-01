EU Enforcers Trying To Make Competition 'Green'

By Bryan Koenig (September 27, 2021, 11:12 AM EDT) -- Competition enforcement is increasingly taking on a green tint, especially in Europe, as officials from the top down devise guidance and policies to shape the forces of corporate concentration, competition and government subsidies in a way that best equips the bloc to combat climate change. While her American antitrust counterparts have so far made no movement to incorporate environmental policy into their enforcement, the European Union's top antitrust official made clear in a recent speech that preventing the most cataclysmic threats of a warming world is a high priority, including by developing guidance that will lay out the kind of intercompany...

