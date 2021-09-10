Bank of America Promotes Compliance Chief To Global GC

By Clarice Silber (September 10, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Bank of America Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan announced in a letter to company employees on Friday that amid several top leadership changes, Lauren Mogensen will become the company's new global general counsel at the end of 2021. Moynihan told Bank of America employees that Mogensen would be promoted amid several other new appointments to jobs including chief administrative officer, chief financial officer, and chief technology and information officer. Mogensen, who most recently was head of global compliance and operational risk, will become global general counsel before current top attorney David Leitch retires in 2022. Moynihan wrote in the...

