Insurer Ducks Claims It Destroyed Evidence In Sprinkler Suit

By Mike Curley (September 10, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday gave Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. a win in a suit alleging that it had destroyed a sprinkler head that would have been evidence in other litigation, finding that a building owner had not shown that it deserved damages as a result of its destruction. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment for Samsung against 27-35 Jackson Avenue LLC, which owns a building on Long Island, where in January 2015, a sprinkler head discharged "for no apparent reason," flooding a floor that housed offices of the Department of...

