6th Circ. Won't Rehear St. Luke's Contract Termination Appeal

By J. Edward Moreno (September 10, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit won't rehear St. Luke's Hospital's bid for a preliminary injunction barring ProMedica Health System from terminating insurance contracts with the hospital and its physician group. In an order filed Friday, the Sixth Circuit denied St. Luke's petition for an en banc hearing after a panel tossed the preliminary injunction on Aug. 10, ruling that ProMedica "had a legitimate business explanation" for ending its contract with St. Luke's and that the damages the hospital is seeking are purely monetary, which does not meet the bar of "irreparable harm" required for a preliminary injunction. In its one-paragraph order, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS