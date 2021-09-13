Dual MD, JD Partner Joins Foley Hoag In DC

By Emma Cueto (September 13, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Foley Hoag LLP has added a former Polsinelli partner with law and medical degrees to its health care and lobbying practice groups. In an announcement on Thursday, the firm touted Steven Stranne's experience, particularly with medical devices and other life sciences products, as well as his familiarity with policy and federal agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. "With over two decades of health care law and policy experience in Washington, D.C., Steve complements and enhances the extensive regulatory services provided to our health care and life sciences clients," Foley Hoag co-managing...

