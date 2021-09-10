Centra Tech Investors Score Class Cert. In Suit Over $32M ICO

By Katryna Perera (September 10, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A second bid for class certification by a group of Centra Tech Inc. investors was approved Friday by a Florida federal judge after the investors revised the class definition and obtained documents that could easily identify class members. The investors requested class certification for the second time on Wednesday in a suit over an allegedly fraudulent $32 million initial coin offering by cryptocurrency company Centra Tech. The plaintiffs told U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. in their latest bid that they had obtained a spreadsheet that Centra Tech had given the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will help identify...

