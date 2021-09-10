Roku Remote Control Infringement Ruling To Get ITC Review

By Hannah Albarazi (September 10, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday it will review parts of a judge's July ruling holding that Roku's older television remote controls infringe a Universal Electronics patent and is seeking public comment on whether it should exclude Roku's products from being imported if infringement is found. The commission voted in favor of the review Thursday, roughly two months after ITC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot ruled that California-based Roku's television remote controls infringe some claims in configuration software patents asserted by Arizona-based rival Universal Electronics Inc. The judge also held that redesigned versions of Roku's remotes did not infringe....

