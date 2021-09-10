Bucknell Had No Duty To Prevent Frat Hazing, Pa. Judge Says

By Matthew Santoni (September 10, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Bucknell University had no knowledge that a fraternity pledge event would include boozy hazing that injured student John Jean in September 2020, nor should a court impose a duty for the school to prevent such hazing, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. Because Bucknell didn't know of or encourage the party at the Kappa Delta Rho's Iota chapter, where Jean was allegedly pressured to drink to excess then punched when he tried to leave, the Pennsylvania school did not violate the state's anti-hazing law, and because an affirmative duty to seek out and protect students from hazing would lead to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS