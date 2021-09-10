4 Questions Employers Have About Biden's Vaccine Mandates

By Vin Gurrieri (September 10, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- An aggressive series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by President Joe Biden is raising numerous questions for employers, including who will foot the bill to test unvaccinated workers and what the future holds for their vaccine incentives. Biden on Thursday unveiled his administration's latest effort to boost the number of people who are vaccinated, dubbing it the "Path Out of the Pandemic." The multipronged plan includes multiple vaccination mandates that cut across both the public and private employment landscape. The first vaccination mandate, a pair of related executive orders, requires federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated, with certain exceptions, such as...

