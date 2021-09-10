Contractors Face Confusion Over Vax Mandate Terms

By Daniel Wilson (September 10, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors is rife with undefined terms that are leaving attorneys scratching their heads about how it applies to subcontracts, work-from-home employees, and companies that work in both commercial and government contracting spaces. Under the executive order released Thursday, tied to a similar order covering federal employees, the president effectively eliminated an exception to a July vaccination mandate for contractor employees that allowed those workers to choose to wear a mask, socially distance and subject themselves to regular testing instead of getting vaccinated. The order also extends the mandate beyond those working on-site...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS