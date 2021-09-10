Fed. Circ. Affirms FanDuel's Alice Patent Win

By Adam Lidgett (September 10, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed FanDuel's win that a Delaware federal judge had labeled a "jackpot" victory against CG Technology Development's mobile device patent infringement claims. In a one-line order on Friday, a three-judge panel refused to disturb a lower court's declaration that the patent-at-issue — owned by CG Technology Development — was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. The appellate panel did not give any reasoning behind the decision. The patent covers a lookup table for a mobile device that's configured to be used for gaming, but in March 2020 a Delaware federal judge found that the patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS