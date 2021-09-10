Trade Groups Want Payday Rule Pause Extended For Appeal

By Jon Hill (September 10, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- After a Texas federal judge upheld the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's remaining payday loan regulations, the trade groups that sued to block them are asking for the regulations to remain suspended while they take their fight to the Fifth Circuit. The Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and Consumer Service Alliance of Texas filed a formal notice of appeal on Thursday over U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's rejection last month of their legal challenge to the agency's 2017 rule on small-dollar loans. The rule, which at this point just consists of so-called payment provisions addressing lender practices for collecting repayment,...

