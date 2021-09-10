Despite 'Concerns,' Fed. Circ. Won't Ax OnePlus WDTX Cases

By Ryan Davis (September 10, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday said it had "concerns" about the procedures Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright used to allow a patent owner to serve Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus with five infringement complaints, but refused to order him to throw out the cases. The appeals court denied a mandamus petition by OnePlus seeking dismissal of the suits on the ground that it was not properly served with the complaints by WSOU Investments LLC, because Judge Albright did not follow the service procedures found in an international treaty. The Federal Circuit said that "we conclude that issuing the extraordinary writ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS