More Fees Awarded In Citgo Sale Fight Despite Outcry

By Rose Krebs (September 10, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled that a special master appointed to oversee the sale of Citgo's parent company can be paid roughly $111,000 in fees in excess of a $2 million cap, despite outcry that the special master was running up bills "as if no cap existed." In an 11-page memorandum order unsealed Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark ruled that court-appointed special master Robert B. Pincus, a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner, can get fees beyond the $2 million cap set by a previous court order. The judge ordered the cap be increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS