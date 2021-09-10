FINRA Names New Head Of Supervision, Havlik To Depart

By Sarah Jarvis (September 10, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Friday that the head of its National Cause and Financial Crimes Detection Programs will become the new executive vice president of Member Supervision, succeeding Bari Havlik, who will retire later this year. Greg Ruppert will take on the new role on Nov. 1, and Havlik will advise him and assist with the transition until the end of the year, FINRA said. "I couldn't be more proud of the team and everything they have accomplished over the last few years," Havlik said in a statement. "It's been an honor to work with so many dedicated professionals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS