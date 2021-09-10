Coinbase Probe Shows SEC Game To Play Hardball On Crypto

By Dean Seal (September 10, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The revelation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is prepared to take legal action over Coinbase's planned crypto lending program further dims the cryptocurrency industry's already dwindling hopes for a softer touch from the regulator. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange recently disclosed — first in a trenchant blog post by its chief legal officer and a Twitter rant from its CEO, and then a regulatory filing the next day — that it has received a Wells notice from the SEC. The notice concerned Coinbase's planned service, called Lend, to let customers lend their holdings of cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar,...

