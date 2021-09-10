Oklahoma Pot Grower Says It Was Caught In Law Firm's Scam

By Sam Reisman (September 10, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma medical marijuana company has asked a state court to bar regulators from deactivating its license to do business, saying that its onetime law firm involved the company in a fraudulent scheme to evade the state's residency requirements. Cannabis cultivator Professor Weed LLC alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Okfuskee County District Court that attorneys from Tulsa law firm Jones Brown PLLC set it up with one of the firm's employees to serve as a front when it applied for a license to grow marijuana. State law governing Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry requires that license candidates have a majority...

