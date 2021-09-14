Insurer Fights £1.1M Suit Over Confidential Merger Docs

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 14, 2021, 2:28 PM BST) -- An insurer has fought back against a lawsuit for up to £1.1 million ($1.5 million) brought by a vehicle warranties provider, saying the information it obtained in the lead-up to an ill-fated merger was not confidential. Spectrum Insurance Services Ltd. has asked the High Court in a defense, filed on Thursday, to reject claims by The Motoring Organisation Ltd. that it had misused confidential information after a planned merger between the two companies went awry. Spectrum argued that the information that the warranties provider is claiming was misused — data about its customers and a lucrative business opportunity linked to a contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS