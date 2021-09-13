Justices Told Fed. Courts Have Jurisdiction Over Arb. Awards

By Khorri Atkinson (September 13, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The former owners of a now-defunct Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. franchise have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a petition by a financial adviser they once employed to return a dispute over her firing to Louisiana state court. Greg Walters, Thomas Meyer and Ray Trosclair — who ran the financial advisory firm REJ Properties when petitioner Denise Badgerow worked there as an associate financial adviser — told the justices in a brief Friday that Badgerow wrongly claims that federal courts have no jurisdiction over her attempt to overturn a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitral ruling upholding her firing. Badgerow contends that under the Federal Arbitration...

