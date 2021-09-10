Ex-Consol Coal Prez Settles Gender Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Matthew Santoni (September 10, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The short-tenured president of coal-focused Consol Energy has reached a confidential settlement with the gas side of the company over her allegedly unequal pay and her retaliatory firing, according to filings in Pennsylvania state court. Katharine Ann Fredriksen, who was president of Consol Energy Inc. for six days after it split into the coal-side Consol and natural gas-focused CNX Resources, filed a request in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 8 to settle and discontinue her lawsuit against CNX and its midstream subsidiaries with prejudice. A CNX representative told Law360 Friday, "While there has not been any court findings on...

