5th Circ. Lets Texas Abortion Restrictions Stay In Effect

By Katie Buehler (September 10, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel announced Friday that Texas' new abortion restrictions will stay in effect as it considers the state's bid to toss a constitutional challenge launched by abortion-rights advocates and expedited oral argument in the case. In a per curiam order, the three-judge panel said the plaintiffs challenging the law didn't demonstrate a likelihood of success on appeal under Ex Parte Young, meriting a stay. The Fifth Circuit said Friday that the law "emphatically precludes" enforcement by state agencies and that it couldn't allow proceedings to continue in district court without first determining whether federal courts have jurisdiction over this case....

