Munck Wilson Adds 7 Attys From Boutique Firm In Texas

By Kevin Penton (September 13, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP has combined with Fleckman & McGlynn PLLC and added the boutique firm's seven lawyers to Munck Wilson offices in Houston and Austin, Texas, the larger firm said Monday. The new attorneys bring expertise in real estate, corporate transactions and intellectual property, Munck Wilson said. Steven Fleckman, Jessica McGlynn, Melissa LaBauve and Andrew McKeon are joining as partners in Austin, John Cain as a partner in Houston, Jason Blair as a principal attorney in Austin and Bill Raman as of counsel in Austin, according to Munck Wilson's announcement. "Steve and his team represent the next phase of our Austin expansion," Managing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS