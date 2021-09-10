FCC To Put More Pressure On Robocallers

By J. Edward Moreno (September 10, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will propose more rules to combat robocalls in their next open meeting later this month, including proposals that shield 911 call centers from unsolicited calls and require providers of gateway telecom services to screen out international robocalls. The two notices of proposed rulemaking addressing robocalls were included in the agenda for the FCC's Sept. 30 meeting, which was announced Thursday. One proposal would require voice service providers to block robocalls calls made to 911 call centers. The FCC also wants to explore if those types of calls have increased since 2012, when Congress passed the Middle Class...

