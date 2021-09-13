XL Unit Must Cover Spirits Maker In Chemical Release Suits

By Shane Dilworth (September 13, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- An XL Specialty Insurance Co. unit must cover suits over injuries caused by a 2016 chemical release from a distilled spirits maker's facility, a Kansas federal judge ruled Friday after finding that a contamination exclusion doesn't bar coverage. The exclusion in the pollution liability policy that XL unit Indian Harbor Insurance Co. issued to MGP Ingredients Inc. and MGPI Processing Inc. does not clearly bar coverage for the underlying suits, which were filed in 2018, U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes said in the ruling. The judge explained that the contamination exclusion would bar coverage for the suits only if the...

