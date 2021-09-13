Simpson, Paul Weiss Build TransUnion's $3.1B Neustar Buy

By Benjamin Horney (September 13, 2021, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Credit reporting giant TransUnion, led by Simpson Thacher, will buy Paul Weiss-advised advertising tech company Neustar from a group led by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for roughly $3.1 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal meant to fortify the buyer's marketing data and analytics capabilities. The all-cash transaction features Chicago-headquartered TransUnion buying Reston, Virginia-based Neustar from an investor group led by Golden Gate Capital and featuring Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd., according to a statement. TransUnion, which was formed in 1968, said the deal represents the largest acquisition in company history. "The credit information and analytics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS