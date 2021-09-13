SEC Nabs $539M Settlement With Chinese Billionaire's Groups

By Dean Seal (September 13, 2021, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A media venture tied to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, along with another Guo-linked media firm, will pay $539 million to resolve alleged securities violations related to fundraising, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. The political content platform GTV Media Group Inc., reportedly launched by Bannon and Guo last year, along with its parent company and a connected firm called Voice of Guo Media Inc. agreed to settle the regulator's allegations that they raised nearly half a billion dollars through unregistered offerings of both stock and digital assets. "Issuers seeking to access...

