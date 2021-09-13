Software Developer Adds Fraud Claims To £1.5M Share Suit

By Christopher Crosby (September 13, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- A software developer suing his former business partners for £1.5 million ($2.1 million) over the sale of their business can argue at trial that he was duped into waiving his right to bring claims, a London court has ruled. Anthony Colliver can amend his lawsuit against brothers Jonathan and Simon Papworth to allege that he was tricked into signing a release waiving claims in connection with the sale of his stake in a computer software business more than a decade ago, Master Francesca Kaye ruled at the High Court on Friday. Colliver, who founded Integrated Support Systems Ltd. with the Papworths...

