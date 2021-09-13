Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Wipes Out Pair Of T-Shirt Printing Patents

By Britain Eakin (September 13, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in two patents on transferring images to clothes that helped an inventor win a $4.5 million jury verdict back in 2017, with the board finding the challenged claims are obvious and anticipated.

In a series of four decisions handed down Friday — two on each patent — the PTAB said patent challengers were able to show Jodi Schwendimann's U.S. Patent Nos. 7,754,042 and 7,749,581 are invalid in light of earlier patents. The decisions gave Stahls' Inc., Siser North America Inc., Neenah Inc. and Avery Products Corp. a boost as they fight to...

