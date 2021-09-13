Firefighter Union Loses Bid To Stop Gear Test Involving PFAS

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 13, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest firefighter union on Friday took a loss in its battle to remove so-called forever chemicals from its members' equipment when an independent industry standards group rejected its bid to eliminate a testing requirement that allegedly leads to the chemicals' use. Edward Kelly, the president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, had petitioned the National Fire Protection Association to drop an ultraviolet light degradation test for moisture barriers in certain gear. The union said that for equipment to pass the test, manufacturers use PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, among other things. But the NFPA said it will...

