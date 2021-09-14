Reed Smith Adds Former Prosecutor In NY

By Matt Perez (September 14, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP on Monday announced the addition of a former federal and state prosecutor as a partner in its global regulatory enforcement practice out of New York. Mark E. Bini most recently served almost 10 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York and the Middle District of Florida, where he investigated and prosecuted financial and corporate crime. While he will be a partner in New York, he will also spend a portion of his time in Reed Smith's Miami office. "Mark knows what the game looks like from the inside," Mike Lowell, Reed Smith's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS