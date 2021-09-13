2nd Circ. Affirms Wells Fargo's Win In $163M CDO Fraud Suit

By Dean Seal (September 13, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed Wells Fargo's summary judgment win over a $163 million suit accusing the Wall Street titan of giving a hedge fund control over collateralized debt obligations that the fund was simultaneously betting against. The appellate panel said the special-purpose entities behind the suit have failed to establish that they relied on alleged misstatements from Wachovia Bank, which has since been acquired by Wells Fargo, and collateral managers for three of its CDOs when they opted to invest in those CDOs. The entities, known collectively as Loreley Financing, based their investment decisions on proposals from their advisers,...

