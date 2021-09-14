Frenchman Ordered To Pay €1.2M Over Romanian Solar Plant

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 14, 2021, 12:55 PM BST) -- Two green energy investment firms have been awarded €1.2 million ($1.4 million) in damages at a London court over a failed project to build a solar power plant in Romania. Judge Charles Morrison ruled at the High Court on Monday that Didier Varlot must pay the €1.2 million that he owes to two investment companies — Trebisol Sud Ouest SAS and Soldefi SAS — under a settlement agreement that they reached after the businessman failed to pay back a deposit on a planned solar power plant. The two companies, which were looking for green energy business opportunities in Eastern Europe in which to...

