Alsup Grills PG&E Worker Over Record-Breaking Dixie Fire

By Hannah Albarazi (September 13, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup questioned a Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. worker during a hearing Monday over the utility's role in sparking the largest single wildfire in California history this summer, puzzling over why PG&E didn't immediately de-energize power lines where anomalies were detected in a remote, fire-prone area. Judge Alsup, who is overseeing PG&E's criminal probation stemming from the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion, struggled to understand why the PG&E worker who first responded to troubleshoot a reported power outage — at what is believed to be the ignition site of the nearly one-million-acre Dixie Fire — didn't...

