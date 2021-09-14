GE Nabs Early ITC Win In Wind Turbine IP Fight With Siemens

By Britain Eakin (September 14, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has issued an initial determination in General Electric's bid to block a rival's wind turbine imports, with an administrative law judge finding that Siemens Gamesa infringes one of two GE patents. Administrative Law Judge Clark S. Cheney issued a notice of the initial determination on Friday, saying in a single paragraph that he found a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Siemens in connection with its imports of certain variable speed wind turbine generators. The notice said its imports infringe GE's U.S. Patent No. 6,921,985, which keeps wind turbines connected to...

