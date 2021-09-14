GOP Sens. Chide SEC's Gensler On Disclosure Rules, Crypto

By Dean Seal (September 14, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Gary Gensler's aggressive regulatory agenda for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was met Tuesday with sharp criticisms from Republican senators ruffled by the agency's approach to disclosures, cryptocurrency and retail investing. In his first appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee as chairman of the SEC, Gensler was repeatedly grilled on hot-button issues that have come to dominate the conversation around SEC rulemaking and enforcement in the months since his confirmation. Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs executive-turned-financial regulatory hawk, maintained his typical air of collegiality as he defended the SEC's recent efforts to police the burgeoning crypto market and reform...

