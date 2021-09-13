Pa. Prison Guards' Union Challenges Vaccine Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (September 13, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The union representing guards at Pennsylvania's state-run prisons, hospitals and other institutions are asking for injunctive relief from an order that employees either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing, arguing the order would need to apply across the board to protect people in state prisons from the pandemic. The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association asked the Commonwealth Court for a review of Gov. Tom Wolf's Aug. 10 order Friday, claiming it fails to protect employee health and violates the union's contract if prisoners, visitors and outside contractors aren't also vaccinated or tested. "The commonwealth's failure to apply the 'vaccinate or...

