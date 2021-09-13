ACLU Says Nome, Alaska, Withholds Police Audits In Bias Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (September 13, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The ACLU has urged a federal court to hold the city of Nome, Alaska, in contempt for allegedly willfully withholding police audits and emails that could prove racial animus behind the police department's failure to document and investigate sexual assaults reported by Alaska Native women — including one survivor who also happened to be the department's own 911 operator. In a motion filed in Alaska federal court Thursday, American Civil Liberties Union attorneys asked U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland to sanction the city for ignoring a court order to compel discovery, saying it was implausible that the city could not...

