Biden Climate Push Means Fossil Fuel Cos. Must Innovate

By Stephen Boone, Cynthia Mabry and Stacey Mitchell (September 15, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's governmentwide approach to addressing climate change throughout all industries puts an unprecedented degree of pressure on traditional energy sources to prioritize innovation in order to sustain long-term viability. This administration has brought an expected, but unprecedented, focus on climate change and the transition to a lower-emission future. The oil, gas and coal sectors need to navigate this uncertain regulatory landscape with a flexible, yet strategic, approach. Prudent companies will embrace funding opportunities and partnerships focusing on new clean energy and low-emission technologies that use fewer resources, predict and minimize environmental impacts and incorporate renewable energy, all while satisfying increasing...

