Pot Growers Say Calif. Cops Ran Extortion Ring In RICO Suit

By Sam Reisman (September 13, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of local law enforcement officials in Northern California have been hit with a racketeering suit claiming they abused their positions to steal cannabis, guns and cash for years before recreational marijuana was fully legalized in the state. The RICO suit, which was removed to California federal court on Friday, only names a former Mendocino County police sergeant and state Fish and Wildlife Department officer as defendants, but alleges a complex web of official corruption that purportedly festered under the state's medical marijuana regime. "In the guise of enforcing the law, defendants and their co-conspirators extorted tons of marijuana, stole...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS