Insurance Broker Settles Warehouse Fire Suit

By Najiyya Budaly (September 15, 2021, 12:09 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has settled a High Court case with a warehouse business that accused it of negligence for failing to assess cover before a fire broke out in a building. Priory Insurance Brokers Ltd. and Masters Logistical Services Ltd. have reached a settlement agreement, Philip Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, said in a consent order dated Friday, which has just been published. The details of the settlement have not been made public. "All further proceedings in this action be stayed upon the terms set out in the settlement agreement between the parties," the judge...

