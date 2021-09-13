FINRA Fines Ex-Merrill Lynch Rep Over Alleged Spoofing

By Katryna Perera (September 13, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced Monday it imposed a $75,000 fine and a 16-month suspension against a former Merrill Lynch representative over claims that he facilitated almost 200 instances of a type of fraudulent trading practice known as spoofing. According to an order filed by FINRA, from February through June 2019 Tyler Forbes created false information within the market through his trading activity and "created an artificial imbalance in the true supply and demand that drove trading behavior, resulting in Forbes executing his orders at better prices." Forbes first registered with FINRA member Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith Inc....

