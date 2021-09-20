Lawyers Hit With Negligence Suit From Client Over IP Dispute

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 20, 2021, 2:21 PM BST) -- A clothing company has hit its former lawyers with a negligence lawsuit, claiming £228,000 ($312,000) in damages after the law firm allegedly failed to properly defend it in an intellectual property battle. Yours Clothing Ltd., a British clothing chain, tells the High Court in an Aug. 18 lawsuit, which has just been made public, that it should be able to claw back £228,000 from Pannone Corporate LLP, which it hired to defended it against an IP claim from another clothing company. Netherlands-based clothing chain Lifestyle Equities CV sued Yours Clothing and several other defendants, claiming their use of certain signs and...

