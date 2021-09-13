High Court's Legitimacy Tested In Abortion Row, Justices Told

By Jeff Overley (September 13, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will appear driven by its members' personal preferences if it abandons Roe v. Wade in a major abortion case, a Mississippi clinic told the justices on Monday, a contention that coincided with two justices acknowledging concerns about politicization of the high court. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Magnolia State's only licensed abortion clinic, made the assertion in its first brief since the high court — not long after getting a 6-3 conservative supermajority — agreed in May to review the Fifth Circuit's invalidation of Mississippi's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In its opening...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS