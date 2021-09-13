LAPD Employees Sue City Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By Lauren Berg (September 13, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A group of Los Angeles Police Department employees is challenging a mandate that all city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, claiming the policy doesn't account for people who caught the virus and now have "natural immunity," according to a lawsuit filed this weekend in California federal court. The mandate allows vaccine exemptions for medical and religious reasons, but it doesn't allow employees to opt out if they have natural immunity from catching and recovering from the illness — which might provide greater protection than the vaccine, according to the complaint filed Saturday by Jason Burcham, Rodge Cayette, Michelle Lemons, Michael Puno,...

