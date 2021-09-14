CVS Says Choctaw Nation Must Arbitrate Rx Claims In Arizona

By Andrew Westney (September 14, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- CVS Caremark has hit the Choctaw Nation with a petition in Arizona federal court, seeking an order that the Oklahoma tribe must enter arbitration over its claims that the company's pharmacy benefit programs have illegally denied the tribe's claims for reimbursements on members' prescriptions. CVS said in a memorandum Monday backing its petition that another Arizona district court's ruling in similar litigation involving the Chickasaw Nation supports the contention that an arbitration provision included in manuals CVS supplied to Choctaw pharmacies requires the tribe to submit to arbitration in Arizona. That ruling has been appealed. The Choctaw Nation, which runs several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS