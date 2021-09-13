Colo. High Court Says Police Camera Use Is Unconstitutional

By J. Edward Moreno (September 13, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department's use of a camera mounted on a pole continuously for a three-month video surveillance of fenced-in property constituted a warrantless search in violation of the Fourth Amendment, the state's Supreme Court ruled Monday. In an en banc decision, the Colorado Supreme Court found that police wrongfully surveilled Rafael Tafoya, who they suspected of drug trafficking, because the surveillance was long-term and continuous. Among other cases, the court cited United States v. Jones, a case in which the U.S. Supreme Court found that people have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their physical movements over extended periods....

